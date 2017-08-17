JetBlue says crew members sickened by nail polish remover

NEW YORK (AP) — JetBlue Airways says fumes from nail polish remover caused two crew members to become ill on a flight from Boston to Charleston, South Carolina.

Airline spokesman Doug McGraw said Thursday that the employees asked to be checked out after Wednesday’s flight landed in Charleston, and they were later released from a hospital. No passengers became ill, he said.

It’s the third time in the last week that employees or passengers have reported becoming ill from odors on a JetBlue flight. Emergency workers boarded a plane after it made an emergency stop in Buffalo, New York, and treated a flight attendant in the terminal.

JetBlue says it has installed carbon air filters to reduce odors on planes.

