JetBlue set to begin facial recognition check-in program for select flights at Logan Airport

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) - JetBlue will begin testing a facial recognition check-in program. The program means that down the line, you may not need a boarding pass to get on a plane.

The airline company will team up with Customs and Border Protection beginning Thursday to start phasing out boarding passes.

Customers will take a picture at check-in and CBP will use facial recognition software to match it up with a passport or VISA photo.

The idea received some mixed reviews Wednesday from passengers at Logan Airport.

“I’d love that, especially since I just came from an overseas trip and had to wait in a customs line waiting to get my picture taken,” said one traveler.

Another traveler said the program was “possibly a stupid idea.”

The pilot program will be limited to JetBlue flights from Boston to Aruba in the beginning.

Some passengers at Logan Airport said they would try the program if they are given the chance.

“I’d try the picture, one time,” said a traveler.

JetBlue says that there won’t be any prior sign-in or registration needed for those that are able to try out the program.

The company says the program will be opt-out—passengers that wish to receive a traditional boarding pass are able to do so.

