Jewish community center in Texas receives bomb threat

HOUSTON (WHDH) — A Jewish community center in Houston received a bomb threat Sunday on the Jewish holiday of Purim.

Officials said this was the second threat the center received in three weeks. The center chose not to evacuate on Sunday after the threat was emailed to them.

Several Jewish institutions in the United States and Canada received similar threats on the same day. Police have made one arrest but believe many of the calls are coming from overseas.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)