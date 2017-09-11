JFK’s granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg gets married

NEW YORK (AP) — President John F. Kennedy’s granddaughter and Caroline Kennedy’s daughter, Tatiana Schlossberg, has gotten married at the family’s Martha Vineyard home.

The New York Times reports the 27-year-old Schlossberg married 28-year-old George Moran on Saturday with former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick officiating. The couple met in college at Yale. Schlossberg was an environmental reporter for the Times until July. Moran is a medical student at Columbia University.

Schlossberg is Kennedy’s second child. She has an older sister, Rose and younger brother, Jack. They are President Kennedy’s only grandchildren. He was assassinated just before Caroline Kennedy’s 6th birthday in November 1963.

Kennedy served as ambassador to Japan under former President Barack Obama until earlier this year.

