Jimmy Garappolo saying goodbye to the Patriots

Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo sent out a message on social media, suggesting that he is leaving the team.

It has been one of the biggest questions of the off season. Will Jimmy G continue to back up Tom Brady?

But now it appears that we have an answer.

Garoppolo posted a photo on Instagram early Friday morning with the caption ‘So grateful for my time in New England. Peace out Boston.’

He changed his Twitter bio also, removing a reference to the Patriots.

New England drafted him in 2014.

He was the team’s starter in the first two games this year, as Brady served his four game suspension.

Garoppolo beat the Cardinals in the opener and then was injured in the second game against the Dolphins.

Throughout the off season the Patriots have maintained that they are not looking to part ways with Jimmy G. But one report says the Patriots would trade him for the number one overall pick in this year’s draft and a first round pick in next year’s draft.

