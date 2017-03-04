Jimmy Garoppolo sends Patriots fans into frenzy with mysterious Instagram post

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A mysterious social media post shared by New England Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has sent thousands of fans into a frenzy.

The 25-year-old took to Instagram Friday night and posted a photo of himself giving the peace sign, leaving many to wonder if he was saying goodbye to New England.

Thousands of comments were left on the post as many tried to decipher the meaning behind Garoppolo’s message. Some thought it meant “peace out,” while others speculated that he would only stick around for two more years.

The timing of the post was odd, especially as rumors about whether the team will trade him continue to swirl.

Earlier this week, Adam Schefter reported that the Patriots are not expected to trade him. Reports on Friday indicated that a trade was still in play.

