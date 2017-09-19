Jogger nicknamed ‘The Mad Pooper’ terrorizes neighborhood

(WHDH) — Police in Colorado Springs are searching for a jogger who they say has been defecating in front of homes in the town for weeks.

The Budde family told KKTV that they are trying to get a woman they’ve nicknamed “The Mad Pooper” to stop defecating in their neighborhood and right outside their house.

Cathy Budde says her kids caught the woman mid-squat on their property with her pants down. When Budde confronted the mystery woman, she apologized and showed no shame.

The jogger defecates in their yard at least once per week, according to Budde.

The local police department says it is just baffled by the absurdity of the situation.

“It’s abnormal, it’s not something I’ve seen in my career,” Colorado Springs Sgt. Johnathan Sharketti told the news station. “It’s uncharted territory for me.”

Budde says she put up a sign “begging” the runner to stop, but says she continues to poop on her lawn.

If caught, the woman could face indecent exposure and public defecation charges.

