BOSTON (WHDH) - Professional wrestler John Cena visited a Framingham boy who is battling pediatric brain cancer in the hospital.

Devin Suau, 6, was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer at the beginning of the year.

Devin’s mother, Christine Suau, recently asked for prayers in a post online saying her son had been admitted to the hospital.

While in the hospital, Cena visited Devin, telling Devin that he has “quite the army.”

Devin’s family started the hashtag #WhyNotDevin to raise awareness for his form of cancer, which has no cure. The hashtag went viral after it was shared online and he has since received support from all around the world.

Cena posed for pictures with Devin and his family while wearing a shirt and wristband that donned the hashtag.

Devin and his family also got to ride with Tom Brady during the Patriots Super Bowl parade, he was the grand marshal of the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day parade and they traveled to the Vatican, where he was blessed by Pope Francis.

