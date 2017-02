New Haven, CT (WHDH) — Former secretary of state John Kerry will oversee a new program at Yale University.

The global affairs initiative will address global challenges through teachings and research.

Kerry will lead a seminar in the next academic year as the Ivy League’s first distinguished fellow for global affairs.

He graduated from Yale in 1966.

