NANTUCKET, MA (WHDH) - Nantucket residents made their way to the beach as Jose brought large surf to the coast line.

Some watching the tropical storm impact the island described the surf as scary, while others took to the water to catch the waves.

Even with the storm passing miles off shore, residents continue to prepare for anything.

Sand bags had been prepared and crews cleared the downtown area of any items that could become airborne. The Nantucket Department of Public Works set up barricades for roads and intersections that could flood. Extra National Grid crews were also brought to the island in anticipation of power outages.

With the storm approaching, those who have lived in Nantucket for years know what may happen.

“For the end of the island it can be devastating,” said Mary Chalke, a longtime Nantucket resident.

