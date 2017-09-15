Jose strengthens into hurricane, could impact New England, forecasters say

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service says New England is now in the “cone of uncertainty” as Jose is expected to track through the Atlantic Ocean and up the east coast.
Jose, once again a hurricane, could impact parts of southern New England on either Tuesday or Wednesday of next week, according to the 7Weather team. It’s currently a Category 1 hurricane, but it could weaken to a tropical storm by the time it reaches the waters off New England.
The NWS says Jose’s swells could cause dangerous surf and rip current conditions. Jose could also bring 70 mph winds and moderate to heavy rain in many areas.
As of Friday morning, Jose was moving through the Bahamas as a tropical storm. It was upgraded to a hurricane just before 5 p.m.
Jose is expected impact the United States’ southeast coast this weekend.
For more, click here to visit the 7Weather page.
(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)