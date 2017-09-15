Jose strengthens into hurricane, expected to impact New England, forecasters say

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service says New England is in the “cone of uncertainty” as Jose is expected to track through the Atlantic Ocean and up the east coast.

Jose, once again a hurricane, could impact parts of southern New England on either Tuesday or Wednesday of next week, according to the 7Weather team. It’s currently a Category 1 hurricane, but it could weaken into a tropical storm by the time it reaches the waters off New England.

Forecasters say Jose’s swells could cause dangerous surf and rip current conditions. Jose could also bring 70 mph winds and moderate to heavy rain.

As of Friday morning, Jose was moving through the Bahamas as a tropical storm. It was upgraded to a hurricane just before 5 p.m.

Jose is expected impact the United States’ southeast coast this weekend.

While it’s still earlier, Jose is expected to bring rain to almost all of Massachusetts.

For more on Jose and the latest forecast, click here to visit the 7Weather page.

New advisory in for Hurricane Jose. Track still southeast of Nantucket WED of next week. Stay tuned! #7news pic.twitter.com/W1KVQSYpOa — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) September 15, 2017

11am update on Jose: Now a tropical storm, expected to re-strenghten to Cat 1. Potential impacts locally Tues-Wed pic.twitter.com/VEWNjgJVEM — Bri Eggers (@BriEggers) September 15, 2017

Here are the key messages for #Jose for Advisory 41- East coast of the US from N Carolina northward should monitor https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/XNiGmGu5VG — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 15, 2017

[Important Message For Mariners] Significant impact likely for Mariners during the early to middle portion of next week from Jose. pic.twitter.com/7ZivI0aOHw — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 15, 2017

[Jose Update] Much of #SNE now in the 5 day cone of uncertainty. Do not focus on track, but be prepared for potential impacts Tue/Wed. pic.twitter.com/ulOJWJqD4M — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 15, 2017

