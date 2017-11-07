Joseph Petty re-elected as mayor of Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Voters in Worcester Tuesday went to the polls and re-elected incumbent Joseph Petty. Petty was challenged by Konstantina Lukes.

In victory, Petty earned his fourth term as mayor. He previously defeated Lukes in 2011 and 2013.

Petty earned 71 percent of the votes, while Lukes earned 29 percent. 100 percent of precincts were reporting as of 9:30 p.m.

Lukes did boast mayoral experience. She previously served as the city’s mayor from 2006-2009.

The election marked the third time they had faced off and the first time in a head-to-head race.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)