Jose’s fierce winds battering Cape Cod

CHATHAM, MA (WHDH) - The storm warning flag could be seen whipping around in Chatham Wednesday afternoon as Jose’s fierce winds took aim at Cape Cod.

A wind advisory is in effect through Wednesday night. A red flag warning is in effect as well as Jose churns off the New England coast.

Marinas were busy as people lined up to get their boats out of the water after the Coast Guard urged all area residents to stay on shore.

“These boats are not coming out in order, so we’re just putting them down as soon as we get them to the yard, and when things settle down, we’re going to sort them out,” said Steve Peno of the Chatham Boat Company.

The September storm cut the summer short for some boat owners, but the main concern is beach erosion as the winds fuel strong waves and surf.

The Coast Guard is monitoring Jose as it impacts Cape Cod.

