Josh McDaniels turns down head coaching job to stay with Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - New England Patriots head coach Josh McDaniels has reportedly turned down a head coaching job with the San Franciso 49ers to focus on the team’s playoff push.

NFL reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted that McDaniels was “stepping back from the coaching search.”

McDaniels confirmed the report Monday morning while on a conference call with the media.

“At this time, it’s best for my family and myself to remain here in New England,” McDaniels said.

McDaniels interviewed for the job earlier this month during the Patriots first-round playoff bye.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)