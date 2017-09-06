‘Joy has been taken from our lives’: Victims of Sweet Tomatoes crash read statements

NEWTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Those impacted by last year’s fatal crash at the Sweet Tomatoes restaurant in Newton spoke on the stand in court Wednesday.

Brad Casler was behind the wheel when he crashed his car into Sweet Tomatoes in March 2016. Greg Morin and Eleanor Miele were both killed and several other people were injured.

“It’s impossible to put into words what Greg meant to so many and how difficult the past 18 months have been,” said Morin’s widow, Erika Morin. “I lost my husband, my partner, my best friend, my daughter lost her father.”

The judge in the case said he wanted to hear victim impact statements in anticipation of a plea in the case. Casler said he intends to change his plea to guilty

“I always think that something bad will happen and I feel very depressed,” said Gabriela Moreira, a Sweet Tomatoes employee who was injured in the crash. Moreira spent 45 days recovering in the hospital.

Casler, who has multiple sclerosis and came into court using a walker, maintains it played a role in the crash. He is due back in court next week for medical testimony. A friend of his also spoke in court Wednesday, saying he feels horrible about what happened.

“I know how sorry he is and his family also,” said Candace Bleiler.

