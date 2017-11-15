Judge approves sale of Aaron Hernandez’s North Attleboro house

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WHDH) — A judge approved the sale of Aaron Hernandez’s old house in North Attleboro Thursday.

The judge said there is a new buyer for the house but they have not closed on the house yet.

Proceeds from the house sale will go to the court, who will then decide what to do with the money. Hernandez died earlier this year after taking his own life while in prison.

