Judge declines to rule in woman’s Great Dane request

OSSIPEE, N.H. (AP) — A judge has declined to issue a ruling on a New Hampshire woman’s request to have control over care for more than 80 Great Danes that were seized from her home.

Christina Fay of Wolfeboro was charged in June with two counts of animal cruelty after authorities said they found the dogs living in filth and suffering from sores, infections and other health problems.

Fay pleaded not guilty and has filed an injunction requesting that the state stop allowing surgeries to be performed on the dogs.

Superior Court judge Amy Ignatius in Ossipee on Wednesday declined to make a decision in the matter, pending Fay’s criminal case in district court. A hearing in that case has been scheduled for Sept. 6.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)