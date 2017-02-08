Judge denies request to delay Aaron Hernandez trial

BOSTON (WHDH) - A superior court judge has rejected a request to delay the start of Aaron Hernandez’s upcoming double murder trial.

Lawyers for the former Patriots tight end wanted to push back the start of the trial by three months.

A judge ruled that there is no reason for a delay.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Monday.

Hernandez is already serving a life sentence for killing Odin Lloyd in 2013.

