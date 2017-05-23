Judge ends home confinement for ex-Speaker DiMasi

BOSTON (AP) — A judge has ended home detention for former Massachusetts House Speaker Salvatore DiMasi.

U.S. District Court Judge Mark Wolf has ruled that DiMasi’s home confinement will end Monday.

Wolf had denied a request to ease the terms of DiMasi’s home confinement in March.

Wolf on Monday also ended the requirement that a family member or health aide monitor be present when DiMasi eats, noting DiMasi’s doctor told the court last week that his health has improved to the point where he can eat and drink without supervision.

DiMasi was granted compassionate release in November after serving five years of an eight-year sentence on corruption charges. He was treated for tongue and prostate cancer while in prison.

