Judge issues order to preserve evidence in Aaron Hernandez death investigation

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP/WHDH) –A Massachusetts judge says he’s issuing an order preserving evidence in Aaron Hernandez’s prison suicide.

Bristol Superior Court Judge Thomas McGuire says it’s only fair that the ex-NFL star’s family, the government and the public know exactly how he died.

Hernandez’s fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez, filed court papers Wednesday on behalf of his estate.

She asks that prison officials be barred from altering or destroying any potential evidence, including Hernandez’s writings, video and audio recordings and medical records.

A medical examiner says the former New England Patriots player hanged himself while serving a life sentence for murder.

Authorities say cardboard was found jammed into the door tracks, likely an attempt to slow anyone who tried to enter the cell. Sources also tell 7News that the floor of the cell was slippery, covered in either soap or shampoo.

Hernandez was found dead in his cell Wednesday, days after being acquitted in a 2012 double homicide case. He was already serving a life term in a 2013 killing.

While the DA is confident that Hernandez acted alone, sources say at least one corrections officer is facing disciplinary action for missing a 2 a.m. walk-through at the prison Wednesday morning.

The walk-through would have been only an hour before Hernandez was found hanging from a bed sheet in his cell.

Sources tell 7News that Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez spoke with her fiancee for at least an hour before he was found dead. She and her daughter were planning to visit Hernandez in prison on Saturday.

Boston University researchers will study Aaron Hernandez’s brain to determine if the former NFL star suffered from the same degenerative brain disease as Hall of Famer Junior Seau and former Bears defensive back Dave Duerson, who also took their own lives.

