Judge: Man accused of stabbing nurse not competent for trial

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A man accused of stabbing a nurse multiple times at a Massachusetts hospital has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial.

Telegram & Gazette reports a judge on Monday determined 24-year-old Conor O’Regan, of Southbridge, isn’t competent to stand trial after reviewing an evaluation done at Bridgewater State Hospital.

O’Regan pleaded not guilty to armed assault with intent to murder and other charges. He was returned to the hospital and will be subject to further competency evaluations.

Prosecutors say O’Regan, an emergency room patient, attacked the nurse at Harrington Hospital in Southbridge in June. She was hospitalized for serious injuries.

O’Regan allegedly told police that someone commanded him to be “a warrior for the cause.” He allegedly said the nurse “happened to be the unlucky one that suffered the attack.”

