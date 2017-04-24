Judge orders DA to release suicide notes left by Aaron Hernandez

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WHDH) — A Massachusetts judge has ruled to release suicide notes left by Aaron Hernandez to his attorneys and fiancee Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez.

Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez asked a Massachusetts judge Monday to release copies of the three notes the former NFL star left in his cell last week before he killed himself.

Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence, left the notes next to a Bible.

The request to release the notes was made just hours before Hernandez’s funeral was to begin in Bristol, Connecticut.

Judge Thomas McGuire ordered Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office to turn over the evidence. Early previously refused to share the notes’ contents.

The order asked that the notes be turned over to the Hernandez family prior to the 27-year-old’s burial, which is slated for Monday afternoon.

Judge orders DIstrict Attorney to turn over copies any suicide notes left by Aaron Hernandez to his family #7News pic.twitter.com/84bCw9gT6c — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 24, 2017

