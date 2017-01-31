BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge in Boston has scheduled a hearing on whether to extend a temporary restraining order against President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily barring immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering the U.S.

A seven-day restraining order was granted Sunday by two federal judges. On Tuesday, Judge Nathaniel Gorton — randomly selected to take over the case — scheduled a full hearing for Friday. The temporary order bars officials from detaining or deporting refugees with approved applications, immigrants with valid green cards or visas, and others authorized to enter the U.S. if not for Trump’s order.

The order was issued in a lawsuit filed on behalf of two professors, Muslims from Iran who are lawful permanent residents of the U.S., but were detained at Boston’s airport as they returned after attending an academic conference.

