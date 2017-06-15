Judge to announce verdict in Michelle Carter texting-suicide trial Friday

A judge on Friday will hand down a verdict in the trial of a young woman accused of sending her boyfriend dozens of text messages urging him to kill himself when they were teenagers

Michelle Carter is charged with manslaughter in the death of Conrad Roy III in 2014, when she was 17 and he was 18.

On Friday, Judge Lawrence Moniz will issue a ruling in the case at 11 a.m. in Taunton Trial Court.

During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Katie Rayburn said Carter, who’s now 20, told Roy his relatives would be fine after his suicide and she would take care of them.

Carter’s lawyer, Joseph Cataldo, said Roy was intent on killing himself and took Carter along on his “sad journey.”

Carter waived her right to a jury trial. The judge began deliberating late Tuesday.

