Judge to decide fate of woman charged with urging suicide

Michelle Carter is accused in the 2014 death of 18-year-old Conrad Roy III and is charged with manslaughter.

A suicide note Roy left for Carter was shared Tuesday in court. It read as follows:

“Keep strong in tough times. You taught me how to be strong and carry on. This life has been too challenging and troublesome to me but I’ll forever be in your heart and we will meet up someday in Heaven. Put your best foot forward and your chin held up high. Our songs. Listen to them and remember me. Take anything from my room at my moms/dads to remind you of me. You’ll get there, I’m sorry about everything. I am messed up I guess. I wish I could express my gratitude but I feel brain dead. I love you and greatly appreciate ur effort and kindness towards me. Keep your heart beating, and keep pushing forward. Go on YouTube type in Rocky Balboa quote, and let the light guide you.”

In closing arguments, prosecutors said the then-17-year-old Carter told Roy his relatives would be fine after his death and she would take care of them.

Carter’s lawyer says Roy was intent on killing himself and took Carter along on his “sad journey.”

Judge Lawrence Moniz will decide the case. Carter waived her right to a jury trial.

The judge says he’ll announce his ruling in open court but hasn’t indicated when.