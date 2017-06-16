Judge to deliver decision in suicide-texting trial

TAUNTON, MA (WHDH) - A verdict is set to be announced in Michelle Carter’s involuntary manslaughter trial.

Carter is charged in the 2014 death of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy. Prosecutors say she sent numerous text messages to Roy, encouraging him to kill himself.

Roy died from carbon monoxide poisoning in his pickup truck .

The defense argues that Carter is not a criminal.

“He dragged Michelle Carter into this, Your Honor,” said the defense. “There is a long, continuous plan of intentions by mister Roy to take his own life.”

But prosecutors say they have evidence that shows Roy had been on the phone with Carter and she later texted a friend that his death was all her fault.

“She sat there, Your Honor,” said the prosecutor, “on the phone, and listened to him die, listened to him cry.”

A defense witness testified that Carter initially tried to help Roy but changed her behavior after suffering an adverse reaction from psychiatric drugs she had been taking for her own mental illness.

The District Attorney wants the judge to reject that theory.

Carter did not issue a comment after the closing arguments.

The verdict is expected to be read at 11 a.m. on Thursday. If convicted, Carter could face up to 20 years in prison.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)