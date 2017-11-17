Judge’s daughter at center of state police scandal pleads guilty to several charges

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - The daughter of a judge at the center of Massachusetts State Police arrest report scandal has pleaded guilty to a slew of charges, including drunken driving.

Alli Bibaud, 30, is the centerpiece to a scandal that led to the resignation of the state’s two top cops. She appeared Friday in Framingham District Court.

Col. Richard McKeon and Deputy Superintendent Francis Hughes abruptly retired amid accusations that McKeon ordered a trooper to scrub embarrassing information from the police report to protect Bibaud and her father.

In court, a prosecutor read from a police report that stemmed from her DUI arrest, but left out embarrassing statements that Bibaud allegedly made about sex and drugs.

“The defendant failed to count her steps out loud, could not walk heel to toe, swayed, stepped off the line and took more than twice as many steps as instructed,” the prosecutor said.

Bibaud crashed her car near exit 2 in Worcester last month and was found with a heroin kit, according to troopers. Two troopers who responded to the crash have since filed a lawsuit, saying they were told to erase details from Bibaud’s arrest report.

Gov. Charlie Baker allowed McKeon, who admitted to giving the order, to retire last week. Hughes was also allowed to retire before an investigation could be conducted.

Newly appointed Col. Kerry Gilpin says she will investigate revisions made to the arrest report.

Bibaud’s lawyer said she is 32 days sober and has a heroin problem. She is slated to enter a treatment program in Plymouth, New Hampshire.

