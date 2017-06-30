Julian Edelman bares all for ESPN cover

(WHDH) — Julian Edelman has temporarily stepped off the gridiron and onto the cover of ESPN The Magazine’s “Body Issue.”

New England’s star wide receiver is baring it all for the latest edition of the magazine.

The cover shows Edelman posing in midair holding a football and wearing nothing.

This year’s edition features “buff” athletes.

When asked what’s something about your body that might surprise us, Edelman said, “I’ve got very ugly feet. The moment I got in the NFL — when I started having to do these cone drills and learning how to run routes, and your feet are just constantly going in and sliding and hitting the back or the front of your toe — my feet have just gotten so ugly.”

To read more of his interview with the magazine, click here.

Julian @Edelman11 is a two-time Super Bowl champ — and now an ESPN the Magazine Body Issue cover athlete. pic.twitter.com/MbtbaGXZfT — ESPN (@espn) June 30, 2017

