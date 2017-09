Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is giving fans a sneak peak of his new book.

Edelman shared a video on Facebook of him looking at his new book.

‪Very special moment getting first looks today… humbled to say the least. I want to thank Tom Curran, everyone who helped bring this book to life, and all of the extraordinary people who I have been lucky enough to share this wild ride! 📚‬ Pre-order link in bio. A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on Sep 28, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

The book, titled, “Relentless — A Memoir,” is scheduled to go on sale October 24th.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)