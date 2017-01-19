Julian Edelman takes shot at Steelers after Antonio Brown video

New England wide receiver Julian Edelman took at shot at the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this week after a Facebook Live video emerged, capturing their head coach Mike Tomlin using profane remarks to describe the Patriots.

In the locker room after the Steelers win over the Kansas City Chiefs, receiver Antonio Brown livestreamed a video of Tomlin’s harsh words, which instantly went viral.

“We spotted those [expletive] a day and a half. They played yesterday. Our game got moved to tonight. We’re going to touch down at four o’clock in the [expletive] morning. So be it. We’ll be ready for that [expletive],” Tomlin said in the video.

When asked about the video on Monday, Edelman threw a jab at the Steelers.

“That’s how that team is run,” Edelman told WEEI. “I personally don’t think that would be something that would happen in our locker room, but hey, whatever.”

Both Brown and Tomlin have since apologized for the post-game mishap.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said that Brown’s behavior would be against “team policy.”

