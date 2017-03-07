Julian Edelman working to save Citgo sign

BOSTON (WHDH) - Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is joining the group that wants to make sure nothing happens to the famed Citgo sign.

Edelman showed his support on Twitter Monday.

He shared a link to Boston Preservation Alliance’s online petition to save the sign.

Citgo pays $250,000 to rent the spot where it’s sign sits.

But the owner of the building wants to increase the rent.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)