July Community Calendar Events
The Boston Red Sox Bringing the Fenway Experience to Fans
Event Date: Saturday, July 1, 2017
Time: 11AM-3PM
Location: Danvers Family Festival
Address: 66 Porter Street, Danvers, MA
For More Information: http://boston.redsox.mlb.com/bos/fan_forum/mobile-showcase/
The Red Sox Showcase will include a batting cage, the Red Sox virtual reality experience, pitching accuracy stations, a steal 2nd base challenge, Green Monster selfie action, and giant Jenga. A great way for all ages to get into the game and experience baseball like the pros!
The event is free and open to the public.
Boston 4th of July Fireworks: Esplanade 2017
Event Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017
Time: Concert 8:30PM – 10PM, Fireworks 10:30PM – 11PM
Location: Charles River Esplanade
For More Information: http://bostonpopsjuly4th.org/
Maestro Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops will be joined by Leslie Odom, Jr., Andy Grammer and Melissa Etheridge for the annual July 4th concert. The concert will be capped off by the magnificent fireworks display. A great way for families to celebrate the holiday!
Fresh Fridays
Event Date: Friday, July 7, 2017
Time: 5:30PM-7:30PM
Location: Boston Children’s Museum
For More Information: http://www.bostonchildrensmuseum.org/freshfriday
Enjoy four, free Friday evening events that are designed to encourage families to dine together and make healthy food choices. Activities include cooking demonstrations and a mobile produce stand offering locally grown produce and vegetables.
The Boston Red Sox Bringing the Fenway Experience to Fans
Event Date: Saturday, July 13, 2017
Time: 10AM-3PM
Location: Faneuil Hall
Address: 4 South Market Building, Boston, MA
For More Information: http://boston.redsox.mlb.com/bos/fan_forum/mobile-showcase/
Fresh Fridays
Event Date: Friday, July 14, 2017
Time: 5:30PM-7:30PM
Location: Boston Children’s Museum
For More Information: http://www.bostonchildrensmuseum.org/freshfriday
Shakespeare on the Common 2017: Romeo and Juliet
Event Date: Starts Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Time: Tuesday – Saturday performances at 8PM; Sundays at 7PM; One 3PM matinee performance on Saturday, August 5
Location: Boston Common
Address: Boston, MA, 02116
For More Information: http://commshakes.org/
Commonwealth Shakespeare Company will continue one of their most beloved traditions this year, Free Shakespeare on the Common, with the presentation of Romeo & Juliet. All performances are free and open to the public! Will run Tuesday-Sunday.
Performances will run through Sunday, August 6, 2017; for the full list including start times, visit, http://commshakes.org/.
Fresh Fridays
Event Date: Friday, July 21, 2017
Time: 5:30PM-7:30PM
Location: Boston Children’s Museum
For More Information: http://www.bostonchildrensmuseum.org/freshfriday
Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival
Event Date: Friday, July 21, 2017 – Sunday, July 23, 2017
Time: 10AM – 8PM
Location: Revere Beach
For More Information: http://reverebeachpartnership.com/events/
15 sculptors from all over the world will build masterpieces on the beach using only sand and water while competing for cash prizes. The event also features amusement rides, a food truck festival, live music festival, street performers, people’s choice voting and much more. The event is open to the public for free!
Fresh Fridays
Event Date: Friday, July 28, 2017
Time: 5:30PM-7:30PM
Location: Boston Children’s Museum
For More Information: http://www.bostonchildrensmuseum.org/freshfriday
2017 Boston Splash & Dash
Event Date: Saturday, July 29, 2017
Time: 3PM
Location: Carson Beach
Address: Carson Beach, Boston, MA, 02127
For More Information: http://www.bostontri.com/event/kids-race/
The second annual Boston Splash & Dash will consist of a swim followed by a run. The race is open to kids and teens and will cost $25-$35 to register. The race will offer four different age brackets:
Ages 7-8 and Ages 9-10: Swim 100 yards, Run 1K (Untimed)
Ages 11-12: Swim 200 yards, Run 2K (Untimed)
Ages 13-15: Swim 200 yards, Run 2K