July Community Calendar Events

The Boston Red Sox Bringing the Fenway Experience to Fans

Event Date: Saturday, July 1, 2017

Time: 11AM-3PM

Location: Danvers Family Festival

Address: 66 Porter Street, Danvers, MA

For More Information: http://boston.redsox.mlb.com/bos/fan_forum/mobile-showcase/

The Red Sox Showcase will include a batting cage, the Red Sox virtual reality experience, pitching accuracy stations, a steal 2nd base challenge, Green Monster selfie action, and giant Jenga. A great way for all ages to get into the game and experience baseball like the pros!

The event is free and open to the public.

Boston 4th of July Fireworks: Esplanade 2017

Event Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Time: Concert 8:30PM – 10PM, Fireworks 10:30PM – 11PM

Location: Charles River Esplanade

For More Information: http://bostonpopsjuly4th.org/

Maestro Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops will be joined by Leslie Odom, Jr., Andy Grammer and Melissa Etheridge for the annual July 4th concert. The concert will be capped off by the magnificent fireworks display. A great way for families to celebrate the holiday!

Fresh Fridays

Event Date: Friday, July 7, 2017

Time: 5:30PM-7:30PM

Location: Boston Children’s Museum

For More Information: http://www.bostonchildrensmuseum.org/freshfriday

Enjoy four, free Friday evening events that are designed to encourage families to dine together and make healthy food choices. Activities include cooking demonstrations and a mobile produce stand offering locally grown produce and vegetables.

Shakespeare on the Common 2017: Romeo and Juliet

Event Date: Starts Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Time: Tuesday – Saturday performances at 8PM; Sundays at 7PM; One 3PM matinee performance on Saturday, August 5

Location: Boston Common

Address: Boston, MA, 02116

For More Information: http://commshakes.org/

Commonwealth Shakespeare Company will continue one of their most beloved traditions this year, Free Shakespeare on the Common, with the presentation of Romeo & Juliet. All performances are free and open to the public! Will run Tuesday-Sunday.

Performances will run through Sunday, August 6, 2017; for the full list including start times, visit, http://commshakes.org/.

Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival

Event Date: Friday, July 21, 2017 – Sunday, July 23, 2017

Time: 10AM – 8PM

Location: Revere Beach

For More Information: http://reverebeachpartnership.com/events/

15 sculptors from all over the world will build masterpieces on the beach using only sand and water while competing for cash prizes. The event also features amusement rides, a food truck festival, live music festival, street performers, people’s choice voting and much more. The event is open to the public for free!

2017 Boston Splash & Dash

Event Date: Saturday, July 29, 2017

Time: 3PM

Location: Carson Beach

Address: Carson Beach, Boston, MA, 02127

For More Information: http://www.bostontri.com/event/kids-race/

The second annual Boston Splash & Dash will consist of a swim followed by a run. The race is open to kids and teens and will cost $25-$35 to register. The race will offer four different age brackets:

Ages 7-8 and Ages 9-10: Swim 100 yards, Run 1K (Untimed)

Ages 11-12: Swim 200 yards, Run 2K (Untimed)

Ages 13-15: Swim 200 yards, Run 2K