Juror in double murder trial believed Hernandez had much to live for

BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the jurors who acquitted Aaron Hernandez in his double murder trial last week said she was stunned by the news of his suicide.

Rosita Londono said she found out Wednesday morning when several friends texted her the news.

“It’s a big shock. I’m really saddened about it, I don’t understand it, I wish I could understand what happened,” said Londono.

Londono said she believed Hernandez had much to live for, considering an appeal of his murder conviction in Odin Lloyd’s 2013 death was underway. Last week, Hernandez was acquitted in the deaths of two men in Boston’s South End in 2012 but Londono did not want to comment on the jury’s deliberations in that case.

Londono said she is praying for Hernandez’s family and his daughter.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)