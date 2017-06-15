Jurors in Bella Bond trial hear police question accused killer

BOSTON (WHDH) - Jurors in the Bella Bond murder trial on Thursday heard the moments accused killer Michael McCarthy was interviewed by police.

McCarthy is accused of killing the 2-year-old girl, whose body was found stuffed in a trash bag on a Deer Island beach in 2015.

McCarthy sat in Suffolk Superior Court listening to a recording of his interview with Trooper Joel Balducci about the death of Baby Bella Bond who for months was known only as “Baby Doe.” He denied killing Bella Bond in the interview.

Prosecutors alleged McCarthy punched the toddler to death and tossed her body in Boston Harbor.

When Trooper Balducci interviewed McCarthy months after Bella’s death, he told McCarthy Bond was pointing the finger at him, blaming him for the girl’s death.

In his police interview, McCarthy said Bond put the blame on him to cover herself.

A conversation heard on the recordings went as follows:

Balducci: “Why would Rachelle tell us that you hurt her baby?”

McCarthy: “Maybe to cover her own [expletive]. There’s nothing else I can think of.”

Balducci: “I can’t comprehend how a child like that could be killed. You don’t know she’s dead?”

McCarthy: “No.”

Balducci: “She’s not?”

McCarthy: “Not to my knowledge.”

Bond testified against McCarthy, saying she saw him kill her daughter. In a plea deal, she pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact for helping McCarthy dispose of her daughter’s body.

A composite image of the girl was shared by millions on social media.

