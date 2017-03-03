Jurors in Hernandez case to visit Cure Lounge

BOSTON (WHDH) - Jurors in Aaron Hernandez’s murder trial will head to the Cure Lounge Friday.

Prosecutors say that is where the former Patriots tight end bumped into the two men that he allegedly killed in 2012.

On Thursday, the defense accused Boston Police of misconduct, saying officers allowed paramedics to contaminate the crime scene by placing sheets over the victims bodies.

Officers defended their actions.

“I believe they were trying to protect the integrity of the victims when the news reporters showed up,” said Sergeant Clifton McHale of the Boston Police. “I know that they didn’t intentionally mean to contaminate the crime scene.”

