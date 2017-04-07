Jurors to begin deliberation in Aaron Hernandez double murder trial

BOSTON (WHDH) - Aaron Hernandez’s defense attorney Jose Baez gave his closing arguments Thursday.

Jurors are set to start deliberating the former football stars fate on Friday. He is accused of killing Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in a drive by shooting back in 2012.

The prosecution lay out a case where they say a spilled drink set off a deadly chain of events.

Baez though, told jurors that the actual killer is the prosecution’s star witness, Alexander Bradley, who testified along with several other people in exchange for a deal.

Prosecutors say the truth lies no further than the tattoos of a gun and ‘God forgives’ on Aaron Hernandez’s own body.

On Friday the judge will finish giving the jury their instructions and then deliberations will begin.

