Jurors to visit crime scene Thursday in Bella Bond murder trial

BOSTON (WHDH) - On Thursday, jurors in the Bella Bond murder trial are heading to the scene of the young girl’s death.

The longtime friend of accused killer Michael McCarthy, took the stand on Wednesday for the prosecution in the murder of Bella Bond.

He said he was one of the first people to tip off police about the identity of ‘Baby Doe.’

The 2-year-old’s body turned up on Deer Island in Winthrop two years ago.

Michael Sprinsky shared with the court unsettling text messages.

Sprinsky says the text messages came after the toddler’s mom, Rachelle Bond, told him McCarthy killed the child.

Before the child’s death, Sprinsky lived in the apartment with McCarthy and Bond’s mother.

Sprinsky explained how he says McCarthy would punish the toddler.

After the child’s death, McCarthy allegedly said the young girl was a demon.

Sprinsky testified his friend did have a fascination with the supernatural.

“Talking about demons,” said Sprinsky. “Talking about evil spirits ”

McCarthy’s defense, standing firm with his case, says McCarthy thought the state had taken away the toddler.

During cross examination, they called into question Sprinksy’s use of drugs and honed in on how they say Rachelle Bond would discipline her daughter.

The trial continues Thursday morning when the jury heads to the crime scene.

