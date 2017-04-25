Jurors were on private guest list for Aaron Hernandez funeral, sources say

BOSTON (WHDH) — Two jurors who acquitted Aaron Hernandez of a 2012 double-murder were invited to attend his private funeral Monday afternoon in Bristol, Connecticut.

The jurors told 7News that they were contacted by another juror, who said a bus ride to the funeral would be provided by Hernandez’s attorney Jose Baez.

A source confirmed that the jurors were invited after some called Baez’s office and expressed interest in attending the funeral.

No members of the jury attended the funeral, but the source confirmed that they were on the guest list.

