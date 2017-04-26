Jury convicts man in 2013 poisoning of alleged Bulger victim

WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been convicted in the 2013 poisoning death of an alleged extortion victim of Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger.

The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office says a jury found 72-year-old William Camuti guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday. He is to be sentenced Thursday.

Prosecutors say Camuti killed 59-year-old Stephen Rakes in July 2013 when they were meeting in Waltham over a business deal. Authorities say Camuti gave Rakes an iced coffee laced with potassium cyanide and dumped his body in a wooded area.

Rakes had hoped to testify in Bulger’s 2013 trial but wasn’t called by prosecutors. Bulger was sentenced to two life terms in a racketeering case.

Authorities say Rakes’ death was the result of a business dispute and was not tied to the Bulger case.

