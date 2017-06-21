Jury deliberations continue in Baby Doe murder trial

BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — The jury in the murder trial of a man charged with killing a 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe will continue their deliberations on Wednesday.

Michael McCarthy is accused of killing the daughter of his ex-girlfriend Rachelle Bond in 2015.

McCarthy’s lawyer told jurors during closing arguments Tuesday the girl’s mother is the real killer and created a “web of lies” to blame him.

A prosecutor conceded Rachelle Bond behaved badly but said there’s no evidence she killed her daughter.

Jurors deliberated for about two hours Tuesday without reaching a verdict.

The little girl’s body washed ashore on a Boston Harbor island. A composite image of the girl was shared by millions of people on social media after she was dubbed Baby Doe by authorities trying to determine her identity.

