Jury finds Aaron Hernandez not guilty in 2012 Boston killings

BOSTON (WHDH) - After six days of deliberations, the jury in the double-murder trial of Aaron Hernandez found him not guilty for the 2012 murders of two men in Boston’s South End.

The former New England Patriots tight end was on trial for the killings of Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu after one of them accidentally spilled a drink on him at the Cure Lounge.

Throughout the trial, his lawyers argued that it was Hernandez’s friend, Alexander Bradley, who shot the men in a drug deal while parked at a stop light.

The jury deliberated for nearly 40 hours over six days. Deliberations concluded Friday afternoon with a not guilty verdict.

The 27-year-old Hernandez is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

The jury in the Lloyd case deliberated for 36 hours over seven days before convicting Hernandez of first-degree murder in April 2015.

