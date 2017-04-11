Jury in Hernandez trial to begin day 3 of deliberations

BOSTON (WHDH) - Jurors in Aaron Hernandez’s double murder trial will begin day three of deliberations on Tuesday.

Those deliberations continue after the judge denied a request by the defense for a mistrial.

Lawyers for the former Patriots tight end said that the prosecution improperly stated that some of Hernandez’s tattoos admit guilt in the 2012 double murder.

Defense attorneys also objected to the judge naming a white woman as the jury’s foreperson.

Hernandez is already serving life in prison for killing Odin Lloyd.

