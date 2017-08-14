Jury in ‘Top Chef’ case send judge a note about fellow juror

BOSTON (WHDH) — Jurors in the “Top Chef” trial sent a key question to the federal judge as deliberations continued monday.

The jury’s note said one of the jurors was “presuming guilt over innocence” and asked the judge how to proceed. The judge wrote back to say that every person is presumed innocent unless guilt is proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

The case against four Teamsters has gone on for weeks. The four men were charged with conspiracy and attempted extortion, with prosecutors claiming that they strong-armed the show’s production company while “Top Chef” filmed in Milton in 2014. The Teamsters claimed they were just legally picketing and advocating for union jobs.

The four men could face as much as 20 years in prison.

