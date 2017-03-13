Jury sees gun Aaron Hernandez allegedly used in South End killings

BOSTON (WHDH) - Jurors on Monday were shown the .38 caliber Smith and Wesson revolver that police believe Aaron Hernandez used to kill two men outside a nightclub in Boston’s South End in July 2012.

The former New England Patriots tight end is accused of gunning down Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, both of Dorchester, in a drive-by shooting outside the Cure Lounge. Police said Henandez killed the men over a spilled drink.

It wasn’t until a year later, in a bizarre turn of events, that police recovered the gun.

State Trooper Paul Aten testified he and another trooper found the gun when they responded to a three-car crash in Longmeadow. The driver, 19-year-old Jaleen Diaz Ramos, of Bristol, Connecticut, was taken to the hospital.

Aten said while taking inventory of the items in her car, troopers found the gun and three rounds of ammunition inside a briefcase in the trunk.

Aten said he went to the hospital and asked Ramos if she had a license to carry the gun. Troopers learned that she did not have a license to carry.

Antwan Singleton, whose brother was married to Hernandez’s cousin, testified Monday as well.

Singleton said Jaleen Diaz Ramos was connected to Hernandez same tight circle of friends and relatives in Bristol.

Boston police detective, Tyrone Camper, said ballistic tests show the bullets sent to him from the medical examiners office were fired from the same weapon.

The judge presiding offer the case also denied the defenses’ request for a mistrial.

