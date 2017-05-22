Jury selection begins for man accused of killing Bella Bond

Jury selection in the case against Michael McCarthy begins on Monday.

McCarthy is facing first degree murder charges.

Prosecutors say he killed 2-year-old Bella Bond, the daughter of his girlfriend, Rachelle Bond.

She reached a plea deal with prosecutors on charges that she helped cover up Bella’s death. Instead, agreeing to testify against McCarthy at his trial.

For weeks, Bella was only known as Baby Doe.

Her body was found washed up on Deer Island in late June of 2105.

Rachelle Bond’s attorney says she was afraid of McCarthy and that is why she didn’t go to police after Bella was killed about a month earlier.

Prosecutors say McCarthy went into Bella’s room when the girl was having trouble sleeping.

When Bond later went in her daughter’s bedroom the toddler looked grey.

Investigators say McCarthy and Bond placed Bella in a duffel bad with weights and threw her in the water off of South Boston.

It would be months before she was identified.

McCarthy denies killing the girl.

