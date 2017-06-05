Jury selection to begin for teen accused of encouraging boyfriend to commit suicide

FAIRHAVEN, MA (WHDH) - Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of the Massachusetts woman accused of encouraging her boyfriend to commit suicide.

Michelle Carter is charged with manslaughter in the 2014 death of Conrad Roy.

She is from Plainville and was 17-years-old at the time.

Lawyers for Carter argued that Roy was depressed and had previously attempted to end his own life.

They also say they will argue that since Carter was only 17 her brain was not fully developed and she didn’t grasp what she was doing.

The 18-year-old was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in his pickup truck in 2014.

Before jury selection, the prosecution released texts sent to Roy, that the defense argued were free speech.

At one point Roy was scared when the carbon monoxide was working and Carter texted him. One of the texts read, “I thought you wanted to do this. This time is right and you’re ready. You just need to do it.”

Court records also show that Michelle texted her friend after the incident, admitting she could have stopped it.

“I could have stopped it. I was the one on the phone with him and he got out of the car because [the carbon monoxide] was working and he got scared. I (expletive) told him to get back in.”

