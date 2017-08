Justin Bieber wrote a letter to fans and posted it on social media after he canceled the rest of his Purpose World Tour.

The letter said: “I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted toward people and the way I treated them — I let bitterness, jealousy and fear run my life.”

Bieber also thanked his fans for their support.

