SAUGUS, Mass. (WHDH) — Charges were filed Tuesday against a juvenile who allegedly set fire to a church in Saugus.

The fire was set earlier this month outside the First Congregational Church. Police said the fire was set using wood and plastic in an alley behind the church.

The flames caused damage to the outside of the building.

