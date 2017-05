Kansas City, MO (WHDH) — The Archdiocese of Kansas City is parting ways with the Girl Scouts.

They cite troubling trends that the scouts are associating with no longer support a Catholic lifestyle.

Girl Scout meetings are often held at churches.

In January, the Archdiocese announced cookies could not be sold at churches and Catholic schools.

